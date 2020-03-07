We are witnessing the fear-mongering from the liberal Democratic Party and the liberal news media concerning the coronavirus. While most everyone in the U.S. is in panic mode, there’s an even deadlier virus many people are forgetting about: The flu.
According to Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, 10,000 people have died in the U.S. from the flu between Oct. 1, 2019, and Feb. 1, 2020. This represents a 4-month period of time and the number of deaths for the year will total approximately 30,000 to 40,000. Globally, the World Health Organization estimates that the flu kills 290,000 to 650,000 people per year.
Yes, the coronavirus is a virus to be concerned about and all precautions should be made to stop the spread of this virus. However the liberals and the news media are fanning this fire day after day for the main purpose to blame the Trump administration for not doing more. How sad!
Robert Beck,
Mifflinburg