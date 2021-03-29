Schedules among student-athletes of all ages are often crammed and full of a variety of responsibilities which can lead to increased stress levels. The life behind a straight-A, state champion may not be as amazing as it looks from the outside.
In recent months, as COVID-19 has had an effect on our school systems, it also has had an effect on those learning and being active in them. Imagine the life of a high school student, who learns online while reaching for a 4.0, has a part-time job, plays a sport, and tries to leave time for friends and family.
The stress among high school students in society today is continuously increasing as current events that are occurring are situations that people haven’t experienced before. There are new recruiting processes, bigger pressure on GPA or standardized testing scores, more difficult distance learning, and many other new factors to everyday learning. Teenagers have too much on their schedules with not enough awareness or support for their mental health.
More guidance options and concerns should be available, along with an addition of sympathy in order to reduce the rising percentage of mental health illnesses among student-athletes. The ongoing issue needs to be reduced or resolved as an effect of outside help.
When looking at the life of a successful student-athlete, it can look “picture perfect” and seem like a dream life with no flaws. In reality, the process of working through a busy schedule as a teenager brings loads of unwanted and unknown stress that some student-athletes are able to cover up.
Kristi Benefield,
Mifflinburg Area High School