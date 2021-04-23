The Lewisburg Farmers Market now accepts SNAP benefits as payment for eligible household food items, such as produce, dairy items, and bread. In doing so, the Lewisburg Market adds itself to the less than 5% of farmers markets across the entire state that accepts SNAP, as reported last month by The Daily Item.
The Lewisburg Farmers Market is located at 499 Fairground Road, near the intersection of Fairground Road and West Market Street in Lewisburg. It is held, year-round, every Wednesday from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. Beginning in May, the Market will also be open on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patrons interested in using SNAP to make purchases at the Lewisburg Farmers Market should visit the Market office with their EBT card to redeem their benefits in the form of wooden currency that can be used to buy eligible food items at any vendor stand at the market. These items include most food groceries available at the market, excluding any hot, pre-made meals or items. SNAP users are also able to buy seeds and food-producing plants with their benefits!
The efforts of the Lewisburg Farmers Market to care for its community members by adding SNAP as an acceptable form of payment is worth celebrating! Accepting SNAP benefits at farmer’s markets and other direct sales sites is a win-win strategy to increase access to nutritious food for people living with low income and for farmers to increase their sales by expanding their customer bases.
SNAP helps nearly two million Pennsylvanians afford food, including about 700,000 children, 690,000 people with disabilities, and about 300,000 older adults. Inadequate food and chronic nutrient deficiencies have been shown to have profound impacts on a person’s health, including links to increased risks for chronic diseases, higher chances of hospitalization, poorer overall health, and increased health care costs. Because farmers’ markets largely sell produce and other fresh items, increasing access to them as a whole helps to ensure that households living with low income have access to the nutritious foods that are necessary for a well-rounded diet. At the same time, SNAP helps the local Pennsylvania economies by circulating $2.6 billion in SNAP benefits through 10,000 authorized SNAP retailers. These dollars are directly supporting the food retailers and farmers growing and producing the food products bought with SNAP benefits.
These numbers are even more compelling during a global pandemic when grocery shelves suddenly become bare and health concerns are high. During the last year, at the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, markets that accepted SNAP saw a doubling in their redemption rates in comparison to previous years.
To encourage more markets to become authorized SNAP retailers, funding is currently available through the PA Dept. of Human Services (DHS) thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) that covers the cost of the wireless processing system and one year of transaction costs necessary to accept SNAP benefits as payment. Interested market owners and direct sales farmers need to apply to be an authorized SNAP retailer through FNS. Once authorized to accept SNAP, vendors can contact Pennsylvania’s electronic benefit transfer (EBT) provider Conduent at 1-888-736-6328 to request free wireless processing equipment.
The Union-Snyder Hunger Coalition’s vision for a local food system that creates opportunity for everyone to access nutritious foods includes more farmers markets and direct sale sites accepting SNAP. If you’d like to be connected to more resources on this, please reach out to the Hunger Coalition at unionsnyderhungercoalition@gmail.com.
Members of the Union-Snyder Hunger Coalition:
Rachel Herman
Union-Snyder Community Action Agency
Lauren Ziolkowski
Rev. John D. Yost,
Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish
Sarah Farbo
Clare Sammells,
Lewisburg Little Free Pantry
Mary Beth Clark,
North Penn Legal Services
Cindy Peltier,
CommUnity Zone
Valerie Fry,
Selinsgrove FFA Chapter
Emily Gorski,
DIG Furniture Bank
Lynn A. Berg,
Lewisburg Schools Snack Pack Program
Sharon Adami,
Milton Area School District
Farida Zaid,
Union County Connect
Carl Nelson
Philippe Dubois
Rose Williams,
Getting Ahead Foundation
Five Barley Loaves Food Bank
Rev. Scott Kershner,
Susquehanna University
Sue Auman,
Union-Snyder Community Action Agency
Randy Tanner,
Loaves and Fishes Food Bank
Kurt Nelson
Stacey Napoli,
Isabella’s Restaurant
Kristin Kraus
Chere Kearney,
Reaching Out Food Pantry
Abigail Eshbach,
Central PA Food Bank
Michael Bobb,
Middlecreek Area Community Center
Jay Helmer,
Regional Engagement Center of Eastern Snyder County (REC)
Rev. Jim Vitale,
Beaver Lutheran Church and Helping Hands Helping Others
Rabbi Nina Mandel,
Congregation Beth El
Arden Miller
Lynn Pierson
New Berlin Community Food Pantry
Miriam and Tom Milbrand
Nicole Peterson,
Union-Snyder Community Action Agency
Lynn Buck,
Susquehanna University
Carol Budd
Sharon Leon,
Union County Housing Authority
Abby Gulden-Luthi,
Lewisburg Elementary PSA
Jen Schneidman Partica
Mary Hawes,
The Takery
Leah Bingaman
Mark Spiro
Adam Ewig
Lois Passi
George Venios,
T.I.M.E.