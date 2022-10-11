Benito Mussolini, the fascist dictator of Italy during WWII, thought fascism would be more appropriately titled corporatism. His vision of corporatism was the perfect marriage between the wealth and oppressive power of corporations over workers, with the law making and judicial powers of enforcement of state government (fascism defined).
Following the path of Mussolini and Hitler, Margaret Thatcher in the U.K. and Ronald Reagan in the U.S. first attacked organized labor unions by labeling them as communists or socialists.
The second attack on the unwashed masses of laborers began by defunding and privatizing public education. A dumbed-down working class was far easier to manipulate and control than an educated, enlightened and organized work force.
The third attack on the now disorganized and uneducated workers was to solidify fascist gains through a never-ending program of 24-7-365 propaganda (lies told repeatedly are mistaken for truth). This was accomplished by corporate monopoly control of public news media (Fox, Breitbart OAN, Newsmax, etc). Even MSNBC and CNN are corporate controlled and avoid the truth that affects corporate profits.
The fourth attack, and the most despicable one on the common workers, was corruption of the Christian belief that the Almighty created all of us as free and equal members of the human race. The official religion of the U.S. became capitalism and the one true God became the United States Dollar.
For those who have never read Karl Marx’s socio-economic theories, written over 150 years ago, congratulations. You have just taken your first step toward enlightenment. Why are you still voting for Republican fascists?
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs