Proof that radar for aggressive speed enforcement is unnecessary:
On May 18, “The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that statewide highway fatalities reached a new low in 2019, dropping to 1,059, the lowest since record-keeping began in 1928 and 131 less than in 2018.”
For more proof they add, “... long-term trends (for fatalities) continue to decrease.” All this has occurred without municipal police being able to use radar for predatory speed enforcement.
Responsible legislators will take Speed Trap Bill SB 607 off the Legislature’s calendar and allow it to die from inaction. And, not introduce similar legislation next session.
Since the trend is that highway fatalities are decreasing, arming municipal police with radar guns at this time is a clear signal that radar is a tool for raising revenue, not for safety. Arming municipal police with radar at this time is evidence of an agenda to give financial aid to commercial radar interests; to give financial aid to municipal governments; and to give financial aid to the state.
Why isn’t this news trumpeted by the media?
Tom McCarey,
National Motorists Association
Berwyn