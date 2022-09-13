“Thankfulness is the beginning of gratitude. Gratitude is the completion of thankfulness. Thankfulness may consist merely of words. Gratitude is shown in acts.” Henri Frederic Amiel
The Fayette Community Carnival Committee expresses gratitude to the following:
First, we thank our Heavenly Father for blessing us with beautiful weather throughout the carnival week and on parade day; the McAlisterville Ministerium for sponsoring the community praise and worship service and ice cream social and our area churches for providing home cooked meals to the Bartlebaugh Amusement workers throughout the week.
We, as a committee, are very thankful, also, to the following individuals and groups who work to make our carnival successful each year:
Fayette Township Board of Supervisors/Secretary, Fayette Lions Club, Fayette Fire/Ambulance Company, Fayette Community Building Association, area businesses, carnival/parade attendees, custodians/groundskeepers, emcee, nightly entertainers, Bartlebaugh Amusements, Skyshooter Fireworks, media, money courier, special committees, Fayette Fire Company’s Chinese auction workers, vendors, food stand workers, cake wheel workers/donors, veterans, Grand Marshal, parade judges, parade participants, Rickenbaugh Building Supply, Juniata Christian School, and all other countless volunteers. Thank you so very much.
Next year the Fayette Community Carnival will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 5. The carnival and parade’s theme will be announced. The parade will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
The Fayette Community
Carnival Committee