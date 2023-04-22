Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.