Early this morning I had a dream that I was being robbed of my watch. It was a Timex watch purchased in 1955, at age 10 for $10.95 with my own hard-earned money. In the dream I was aware that the robber was more interested in toying with me, making me fearful rather than actually taking my watch. I resisted the robbery and woke up.
I woke up thinking about how many people all over the country must be having fearful dreams. There have been three incidents of murder or shootings as a result of common errors we all make; knocking on a door at a mistaken address, pulling into the wrong driveway, and attempting to enter the wrong car in a crowded parking lot. I thought of all of us, all across the country, all possible victims, all worried and feeling the trauma we’ve read about in other peoples lives. The result is fear.
Then I thought of the perpetrators of those crimes. What was their motive? Their motive was fear as well, widespread fear. Fear is no defense for their crimes but it’s important to think about. Fear was their motivation. Where has all the fear come from?
And what about my dream? All I know right now is that I don’t want my time to be stolen by fear. Just refusing to think about fearful things can’t be the answer. Fear is causing too much trouble. What are we going to do about it? How do we conquer our fears so that we can make our communities safe? Needless to say, it’s complicated and it takes all of us to find the answers. It takes all of us to realize that it is our inaction that contributes to the problem and it’s only our actions that will find answers. What will I do? What will you do?
Lois Bruno,
Selinsgrove