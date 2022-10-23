It’s a scary time of year when all the creepy goblins come out. I’m not talking about Halloween but election season. Goblins are haunting my email; I’ll bet that they are haunting your email and Facebook feeds too. They shriek of desperation: “Save” the nation, save the Senate, the schools, the children, the American Way — you name it. But the game of political power is not a game. Power plays are real. What seems unreal is the manipulation of the public by fear itself.
One way to use others for political gain is to manipulate anger. Dig deep and you’ll find that underneath anger is fear — of losing status, losing money, losing dominance. I’m not saying that this election cycle isn’t important or that inflation isn’t eating away at our standard of living; we’ve gone through a pandemic that hit our supply chain, our jobs, and consumer demand that’s awakening at last.
As long as I’ve lived, the cost of bread has never gone down, and Ben Franklin told the truth about death and taxes way back when. This is also true: Propagandists have always played on people’s fears to gain their trust, pledging an inch and taking a mile when ruthless leadership takes power, even taking away 50 years of rights of a woman’s personal choice this year.
If pragmatist Charles S. Pierce (whose house still stands in Milford, Pa.) is correct, people use belief to shut down doubt. Instead of choosing to foreclose possible reality, doubt can lead us to establish truth. We can use the scientific method to test through direct experience.
So test what’s real for yourself: Have you met any LGBTQ people? Are they scary, or just people living ordinary lives, going to work, going shopping, seeing a movie? Will reading about gay people make you gay any more than reading about Einstein will make you a genius? Meet some real people — ask for information about their lives. How about meeting Hispanic folk, Jews, or recent immigrants? After shaking hands, are you afraid of them taking over your town, or are they people like you?
Do you acknowledge as fact that African people were brought to this country and enslaved starting in 1619 and continuing for generations, born as Americans, until a little after the end of the Civil War? Fact isn’t news, and Critical Race Theory could have been called Important Race Theory or Analytical Race Theory, writes Dr. Sue E. Houchins, professor at Bates College, and still mean the same thing — that this history has shaped a legal analysis that includes voices and perspectives from historically marginalized populations. Is inclusiveness so threatening, really?
Education can be costly. More costly than education is ignorance. Second-hand, unethical persuasion, riling up a base depends on willful ignorance, a Big Lie promoted as truth. Lies based on fear and suspicion can be far worse than trusting our personal experience. We can learn to see real people and not fears and abstractions. We can meet the unknown or the difference in others and find out we have so much in common. Bad political choices based on demonizing others affect real, ordinary people.
What should we be afraid of? Beware of bullies, of people who want you to feel outrage and suspicion, who gin up hatred. People online may benefit in relieving you of doubt by giving you a target and relieving you of some money too. Haters could be friend-groups or even relatives who do not have the insight to test their fear of others, who use the distraction of demonizing to feel powerful, repeating lies and abandoning their own power to check for truth. They dismiss their own powers of discretion, refuse face-to-face experience to come to an independent conclusion. They may refuse to listen to anyone who disagrees.
Consider your own experience with families different than yourself. Think about the company you keep, if the people you know seethe with vindictiveness, resentment, and fear. Think logically before you use your right to vote instead. Choose reason instead of being manipulated by prejudice and anger. Take your own inventory. Vote for shared humanity. That’s what democracy is for.
S. E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia.