We are living in a time of anxiety. We are anxious about everything; whether we were exposed to the bug, if anyone in our family has been, what about our friends? We question our very mortality each time we cough, sneeze or sniffle. We fear for our finances. We fear that everything we touch is infected and worry where will we get our next roll of toilet paper.
Even those, like myself, who were skeptical of the virus’s impact at first now understand. All of us who infest the planet Earth are cast members in a science fiction movie, and like in those movies there are, and will be, heroes.
I truly believe that our governments and medical professionals, local to national, are doing the best that they can. Some of the decisions that have been made, once dissected, will show to have been wrong. It’s a time of action and times of action sometimes come with mistakes but should not come with blame. What we learn from these wrong and right decisions hopefully will never have to be used in the future, but nevertheless we will have the knowledge.
What I feel is inexcusable during this struggle is the blatant injection of politics. Each day I watch less news. I do get my updates concerning the pandemic, and the day’s weather. Yet, there is a difference between news and force-fed panic.
In good times there isn’t enough news of significance for the average person to maintain interest in the 24/7 Fox, CNN and MSNBC formats. Sensationalism wrapped in a journalism disguise are these outlets’ hook and product. Now, as the world sneezes, wheezes and dies these news outlets are at their disingenuous best. After each commercial break the next segment’s lead-in is punctuated by a full screen saying, “Breaking News,” or “News Alert” followed by the same news we heard during the past quarter-hour. This is presented with ominous music in the vein of the opening notes of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony.
Come on! This isn’t news. This is scare-the-pants-off-us morbid entertainment. Listen to the health professionals and to the guidance of our governments.
Each of us is part of the organism, American society, and we must work in unison to get through this invasion. We look back in awe at the “Greatest Generation.” Let’s hope we can be half as dedicated in our sprint as they were in their marathon in representing the American ideal.
Mike Glazer lives in Lewisburg.