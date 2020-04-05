In Albert Golfieri’s recent letter (March 26) we have the perfect illustration of the mindset that produced our current president, and the insane lengths that mindset will go to in order to justify keeping him in office. To be fair, the insanity is produced by huge amounts of fear; however, also to be fair, much of that fear is invented or inflamed by people with dogs in the fight. Weirdly, the dogfighters’ ability to whip up the pack has made fear of things that might occur overrule fear of things that are actually happening right now.
So Mr. Golfieri is afraid that Joe Biden will choose Hillary Clinton to be his VP, and is also afraid that Old Joe will kick the bucket, leaving Hillary as president, therefore fulfilling her diabolical plan. Which he’s afraid of. Therefore, the only safe choice is a vote for Trump.
Leaving aside the despicable cowardice of a big, strong “born Democrat” contractor being afraid of a little suburban “born Republican” housewife, what exactly is he afraid of? Who stoked those fears? Australian tycoon Rupert Murdoch, for one, and a bunch of other super-rich people for others. Why would they be afraid of the wonky student council president, Hillary? If they’re afraid of socialism, well, Trump’s the guy whose administration is going to hand out social welfare checks to every American, so that horse is all the way out of the barn.
In the meantime, the guy Mr. Golfieri says is the safe choice is in the process of possibly killing millions and tanking the global economy with his late, incompetent and ratings-obsessed response to the pandemic. This is not a maybe, not speculation fueled by conspiracy theories, but is actually happening right now. And still Trump’s shills, the suckers who voted for him the first time and are desperately trying to justify that vote and their next, are trying to say he’s safer than the alternative because OMG, HILLARY!
If it was 50 years ago and they were all women we would say it was a case of mass hysteria. For goodness sake, try smelling what’s right under your nose first before trying to sniff out something that might happen somewhere around the corner, if things line up just right, maybe, at some point in the future.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg