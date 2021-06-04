“The party of law and order.” As far as I’m concerned, now it’s a slogan that’s about as literal as “America Runs on Dunkin.”
What happened on Jan. 6 was an attack on the heart of American democracy. It was a mob of people saying “We don’t care what the election says, we’re going to stop it from going forward anyway.” They held gallows. They broke into the Capitol. People died, including police officers. When you look online, no one can say for certain whether it was a Republican mob, ANTIFA actors, or ghosts of Christmas Past. A congressional investigation would find the truth. It would help restore law and order.
Instead, we saw a minority deciding we didn’t need to know. They decided that clarity isn’t needed. They say that the attack wasn’t any different than a normal tourist day at the Capitol, while pictures of them cowering and barricading themselves surface. They pretend what happened was “just another day at the office,” and not the existential threat to America itself that it was.
As far as I’m concerned, there was no reason to vote against the investigation. Don’t believe it was MAGA? Investigate and prove it was ANTIFA. Believe it was spontaneous? Investigate and prove it. Believe the threat’s over? Investigate and make sure.
Those who voted against are cowards. They did it out of fear of what might be uncovered. They did it because consequences aren’t for those who spread lies, they’re for those who swallow them.
Zachary Lentz,
Selinsgrove