The federal government’s first use of a graduated income tax for revenue purposes occurred in the 1860s. The Lincoln administration used that tax to help pay for the North’s costs of the (Un) Civil War that killed over 600,000 soldiers from both sides.
However, the 16th Amendment to the federal government’s Constitution (graduated income tax) wasn’t approved until 1913, and then President Wilson used that tax during his administration. Since then, many states, but not Pennsylvania, have approved that form of taxation. All of Pennsylvania’s surrounding states have done so.
During the 1920s, the top income tax rate was lowered to just 26% by Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon during the presidential administrations of Harding, Coolidge and Hoover. What happened then? In late 1929, the stock market crashed and that was the beginning of The Great Depression. Historically, when there is a significant income inequality between the rich and the poor, it is not good for the American economy.
During the 1930s and the early 1940s, the top income tax rate was increased by the Franklin Roosevelt administration to pay for New Deal programs and for the cost of World War II. When FDR died in 1944, the top income tax rate was 91% on all forms of income over $200,000.
That rate remained the same during the Truman, Eisenhower and JFK administrations until it was lowered to 74% by the Johnson administration in the 1960s. The Eisenhower administration didn’t mess with Social Security, supported lower income tax rates for workers, approved federal funding for new schools and for the Interstate Highway System and balanced the federal government’s budget several times. Before leaving office in 1961, he warned us of the danger of the military/industrial complex.
In the 1960s and the 1970s, the top income tax rate was lowered to 70% and then increased to 74% before the Reagan administration began in 1981. The biggest problems during the 1970s were higher gas prices and inflation.
The Reagan administration lowered the top income rate to 28%, but the national debt nearly tripled from less than $1 trillion to almost $3 trillion, and there was another economic recession in 1987. Again, whenever there is significant income inequality between the rich and poor, it’s not good for the economy.
The Bush I administration increased the top income tax rate to 31% to help pay for the Desert Storm Conflict and to help balance the federal budget, but there was another economic slowdown.
In the early 1990s, the Clinton administration increased the top income tax rate to 40%, and the federal budget was balanced several times, and the national debt was projected to be gone in 10 years.
However, the Bush II administration passed tax cuts, started two unfunded wars, passed an unfunded Medicare Prescription Drug Program, tried to privatize social security, nearly doubled the national debt and left office during The Great Recession with an unemployment rate approaching 10%. Of course, we can’t forget the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon that killed 3,000 Americans. However, the two wars claimed over 6,000 American lives.
The Obama administration bailed out Wall Street and other financial institutions at the expense of the working class. The top income tax rate was increased to nearly 40% in 2013 to slow the increase in the national debt, and the unemployment rate dropped to 5% when Obama left office in 2017.
The Trump administration passed legislation lowering the top income tax rate on capital gains and dividends to 20%, and the corporate rate was lowered to 21%, while the top tax rate for the working class was only lowered to 37%. Budgets were not balanced, and the national debt continued to increase.
What will happen next? Who knows? However, when income inequality is so high, as it is now, and the tax rates are very low for the wealthy, as they are now, it is likely that we’ll have another economic recession soon.
David L. Faust lives in Selinsgrove.