Juneteenth officially and finally became a national holiday on Thursday. The date — June 19 — commemorates the date 156 years ago Saturday when Union soldiers freed enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. It came two months after the Confederacy surrendered and 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
The House voted 415-14 Wednesday to make Juneteenth the 11th federal holiday. Federal employees enjoy a 12th holiday — Inauguration Day — every four years. President Biden signed the bill on Thursday. Valley representatives Fred Keller and Dan Meuser both voted in support of the move and deserve to be recognized for the yay vote.
“Our federal holidays are purposely few in number and recognize the most important milestones,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York. “I cannot think of a more important milestone to commemorate than the end of slavery in the United States.”
The 14 House Republicans who voted against the bill were Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Ronny Jackson of Texas, Doug LaMalfa of California, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Tom McClintock of California, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Mike Rogers of Alabama, Matt Rosendale of Montana, Chip Roy of Texas and Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin.
Shame on them.
Rosendale tried to defend his dubious vote saying creating the federal holiday was an effort to celebrate “identity politics,” missing the point of recognizing one of the seminal moments in the nation’s history.
As many of us have learned over the past month — think the Tulsa Race Massacre a century ago — history is told with a winners’ or survivors’ tint. It took decades for the real story of the nation’s deadliest race massacre to come to light, and even longer for many to hear about it for the first time.
That is why making Juneteenth a national holiday isn’t enough. More education is required, of all of us. Too often people get upset when a different history is put in front of them. It’s not a new history, it’s just untold truths often shoved aside for a “better,” or more digestible, narrative.
It represents history that has never been taught. Rather than change history, this new education augments what we already know, creating a new level of understanding of how and why America got to where it is today.
