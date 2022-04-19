In the face of a fentanyl overdose crisis that contributed to the deaths of an estimated 5,500 Pennsylvania residents in 2021, state lawmakers should prioritize safety by taking action on bills that would legalize the use of fentanyl test strips or make them more readily available for personal use.
Test strips can indicate if any powerful and deadly fentanyl has been mixed in with any other drugs that people may be using.
“We know from many studies that individuals, if they knew there was fentanyl in their drugs, might not use at all,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said during a state House Health Committee hearing on opioid addiction last week. “Some might use less, and some might use in the presence of others,” she said.
However, in Pennsylvania and about 30 other states, fentanyl test strips are classified as drug paraphernalia, making them illegal. Six of those states, California, Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, Ohio and Texas, have distribution programs to help get test strips to drug users while still classifying them as illegal. Utah and Washington allow certain entities, such as harm reduction organizations, to legally distribute test strips to those who use drugs.
Fentanyl testing strips are legal in Alaska, Colorado, Maryland, Nebraska, New York, South Carolina, Virgina, Wyoming and Washington, D.C., according to AddictionResource.net, a referral service that provides information about addiction treatment, practitioners and facilities.
In Pennsylvania, legislation to legalize test strips for personal use has been introduced in the state House and the state Senate, but neither of those bills have moved from initial reviews at the committee level.
One year ago, in April 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced that federal funding may be used to purchase rapid fentanyl test strips to help curb the dramatic spike in drug overdose deaths, largely driven by fentanyl.
“We must do all we can to save lives from drug overdoses,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said at that time. “The increase in drug overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids such as illicitly made fentanyl is a public health crisis that requires immediate action and novel strategies. State and local programs now have another tool to add to their on-the-ground efforts toward reducing and preventing overdoses, in particular fentanyl-related overdose deaths.”
It’s time for Pennsylvania legislators to pick up that tool as well and begin using it to save lives.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.