Eight years ago, Van Wagner and a group of volunteers took on the task of holding an event that was not going to take the place of Danville’s Iron Heritage Festival, but was going to run in the summer and cover much of the same territory.
For as much as Wagner didn’t want to replace the original — a terrific community event that grew by leaps and bounds during its 16-year run from 1998 to 2014 — the new Danville Heritage Festival would be forever linked to it. Compared to it.
Now, Wagner and friends are approaching a decade of running the new event, and giving no signs of slowing down, especially after partnering with the Danville Business Alliance (DBA) and its Fall Arts and Crafts Fair.
“The Heritage Festival has found its home by partnering with the DBA for the Arts and Crafts Festival,” he said. “It’s a great match.”
This year, Wagner led a hike from Danville to Minersville (known today as Mausdale about a mile away from the borough) on Friday, then at 1 p.m. Saturday he gave a presentation on the eel dam — a structure built 6,000 years ago by native Americans that still stands today — before live musical performances at 3 p.m., including his own participation in a heritage concert later that evening.
“I am excited for the iron ore mining heritage walk around the Robbins trail (meeting at Hess field at 6:30 p.m. Friday),” he said ahead of the event, which ties Danville’s past and present in a way only Wagner can.
“I will discuss the locations of several iron ore mines as well as some tragedies that took place there. We will visit the site of the deepest mine in the borough of Danville — you’ll have to attend if you want to know where this is.”
That only scratched the surface of planned events, which included a 5K run, history presentations — including a featured talk on food production and storage Sunday — historic tours, train rides, more live music and fireworks Saturday night. And, of course, it piggy-backed on the 43rd Arts and Crafts Festival that filled the downtown concurrently on Saturday.
In 2016, a year after the first successful festival, Wagner said Danville is an “amazing town” with an “amazing history.”
“The knowledge and talent of local historians, performers and musicians is unparalleled,” he said. “The community has shown that we want to celebrate this heritage.”
Wagner and his volunteers started with phone calls, a budget of zero and a drive to let the community continue to celebrate its rich heritage during a summer festival.
Now, after partnering with the DBA and the Arts and Crafts Festival, it seems in position to continue on for a long time.
