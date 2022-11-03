Each of the Senate candidates addressed abortion during last week’s debate. John Fetterman said he supported the rules that were established in Roe v Wade and would vote to codify them as the “law of the land.” Dr. Mehmet Oz said abortion laws should be up to the states.
For 50 years, a woman, her family and her doctor were legally capable of helping a woman make the most difficult decision she might ever have to make. Now, Dr. Oz insists each state must decide which women are capable of making difficult decisions and will need to consult with a doctor and a politician before receiving care. Of course, there is always the option that existed before Roe. Rich women will simply fly to another country for care, and they won’t have to ask a local politician if that’s okay.
Another topic discussed was minimum wage. A $13 or $14 per hour has been standard pay at most of the fast food establishments in Pennsylvania since COVID. Of course, it is unlikely there are benefits of any kind with that wage. Every personnel manual in this Valley now calls out the benefits of employment for full-time employees or part-time employment. It’s the corporate way to control costs.
Fetterman agreed $15 per hour should be the minimum wage, not $7.25, which is the price of a pound of ground beef. Oz said that was ridiculous because the wage should be $30 or $40/hour. Fast food owners should have fallen over in shock at his suggestion, but they didn’t because it will never happen. When you’re a mega-millionaire and you think $30 or $40 should be a minimum wage, what else don’t you understand about working people?
Have you worked for 30 or 40 years and paid into Social Security? Will it be returned to you with interest at retirement. Kevin McCarthy announced one of the first goals of a 2023 Republican Congress would be to cut Social Security and Medicare.
They ended Roe — established law. They will end Social Security and Medicare if given the chance to do so.
There is no such thing as a perfect candidate. But, a man who is brave enough — after suffering a stroke that could have ended his life and from which he is recovering — is a better choice than an out-of-touch New Jersey resident to be our next senator.
Kay Jones
Danville