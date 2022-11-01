When Sen. Pat Toomey announced he would not seek a third term in Washington, D.C., the fight to fill the void became one of the most-watched races in the entire nation.
With all that attention and the fact that the seat could tip the balance of power in the upper chamber, the best choice for Pennsylvanians remains largely unclear.
And as Pennsylvania voters go to the polls a week from today to select Toomey’s replacement, the choices leave a lot to be desired. On one hand, there is a politician — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — without a ton of political accomplishments who is now battling very public health concerns. On the other is a political newcomer — Dr. Mehmet Oz — with questionable ties to Pennsylvania who has linked himself with former President Donald Trump.
Both campaigns have largely ignored serious issues, even during last week’s one and only debate. Because of this, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette notes, “voters will have to make a leap of faith.”
Fetterman has had a largely ceremonial role in Pennsylvania over the past four years as the commonwealth’s lieutenant governor. While he has had a high profile as Gov. Tom Wolf’s sidekick, perhaps Fetterman’s highest-profile job was his statewide tour to gauge the interest in recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.
There are real concerns about Fetterman’s health. With the understanding that Fetterman’s condition is likely to improve the longer he is removed from a stroke he suffered just before the May primary, he clearly struggled during the debate, acknowledging those struggles.
Oz has run a relatively safe campaign, riding his support from the former president to a primary victory and counting on that support again in the fall. His wealth accrued as a surgeon and later celebrity television doctor, perhaps, offers a chance at independence from the party line that Pennsylvanians have mostly gotten from Toomey.
The two candidates haven’t really challenged each other on the issues, instead riding a series of petty attacks about crudite and living off their parents to a near deadlock in the polls.
So it will be a leap of faith, which perhaps became a bit more clear for some voters following last week’s debate.
While Fetterman clearly has a long way to go in terms of his health, Oz claims that “women, doctors, local political leaders,” should dictate if a woman can have an abortion. That represents an incredibly slippery slope of what other deeply personal decisions “local political leaders” should have a hand in.
Both are flawed candidates and Pennsylvanians deserve better. The choice, in a very tight lean, is Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.