Having read the comments in the "Digital Dialog" (Oct. 30), I feel the need to offer perspective on Lt. Gov. Fetterman's condition. There may be reasons not to support his candidacy for the Senate seat, but fitness should not be one of them, and I speak from personal experience.
In December of last year, a close family member of mine suffered a stroke which affected the speech producing area of the brain, and resulted in aphasia, similar to the case with Mr. Fetterman. (This person did not have the auditory processing deficit.) For several days, he was capable only of speaking a few words or phrases. However, at no time did he have any trouble understanding what was said to him, nor what he wanted to say in reply, something he has confirmed since.
Now, while he still struggles to find a particular word or expression, and his speech can be halting on occasion, no one who did not know him would notice. He is back to work in his job as an attorney.
Aphasia affects not the ability to understand or process, only the ability to express. This is typically temporary, as the brain is plastic and can generate new neural connections. Mr. Fetterman's doctors as well as impartial experts have said the same.
Glenn Jacobson,
Lewisburg