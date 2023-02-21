Far too many struggle with mental health issues alone, hiding those invisible battles from others to avoid judgment or thinking they can manage on their own.
Perhaps Sen. John Fetterman’s now public struggle can move us beyond the stigma.
Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s junior Senator who took office earlier this year, announced last week that he had voluntarily checked himself into the hospital for treatment for clinical depression. It comes on the heels of a stroke he suffered as Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor last year and the battles he had rehabilitating during last year’s high-profile election against Dr. Mehmet Oz, one of the most-watched races in the nation.
According to Fetterman’s aides who spoke to The Associated Press, the senator “had become withdrawn, something they had never seen from him. The hospital stay could take ‘weeks’ or until doctors are satisfied with his progress.” He is not expected to resign from the seat. In a statement from the senator’s office last week, Fetterman’s office said he had “experienced depression on and off in his life, but it had only become severe in recent weeks.”
In some regard, many of us can relate. The stressors of life can, at times, become overwhelming.
Seeing someone come forward, particularly someone who is a very public figure like Fetterman can make a difference for someone to also seek help. Change doesn’t have to come in the form of legislation or government spending — although both would help — but simply by acknowledging that we are dealing with something.
“This is a moment for us to tear down the stigma of depression and anxiety,” said Patrick Kennedy, who retired from Congress in 2010 and has become a leading voice on mental illness. “Sen. Fetterman may do more for people just by admitting that he’s getting help for depression than any bill he ends up sponsoring.” Fetterman, Kennedy said. could find a “whole new world of connection with his constituency” when he returns to the Senate. “This is a very teachable moment here.”
The battle is real for millions of Americans. There are countless barriers to treatment, but not so high as the personal acknowledgment that the struggle is real and help is needed.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.