A group of 22 students at the Warrior Run High School, with the help of their faculty advisor, accomplished something quite special this year.
They relaunched an FFA Organization chapter that had been dormant for 50 years. A framed charter document, recognizing affiliation with Pennsylvania and National FFA Organization, was presented to the founding members and their advisor, Warrior Run agriculture teacher Chloe Whitmoyer, during the recent Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
The Warrior Run students join more than a half million students across the nation, and more than 13,000 in Pennsylvania, who are members of FFA, which offers a wide range of agricultural education activities leading to hundreds of career opportunities in the agricultural science, food, fiber and natural resources industries.
“Student success remains the primary mission of FFA,” the Pennsylvania FFA Association writes on its website. The motto is: “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.”
“It’s great to have it back,” said Whitmoyer, a 2017 Warrior Run graduate and agriculture teacher. “I’m an alumnus. It was something I wanted when I was in school but didn’t have. I may have missed it, but these kids will get to have it,” she said.
Officers include president, senior Landree Fraley, 17, of Muncy; vice president, junior Connor Parker, 16, of Turbotville; secretaries, junior Aurora Atkinson, 17, of Watsontown, and sophomore Ava Derr, 16, of Exchange; treasurer, freshman Mackenzie Heyler, 14, of Watsontown; reporter, junior Cole Shupp, 17, of Exchange; sentinel, freshman Noah Johnson, 14, of Watsontown; and chaplain, junior Shea Lundy, 16, of Muncy.
FFA members are enrolled in agricultural education at their schools. They are encouraged to participate in career and leadership development programs, enabling them to compete at chapter, regional, state and national events.
Pennsylvania FFA chapters are located in one of four regions. Warrior Run is in the Northern Region, which includes all of Montour, Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.
FFA was created in 1928 as the Future Farmers of America. The name was changed in 1988 to the National FFA Organization to reflect the growing diversity of agriculture.
Congratulations to every member of the new Warrior Run FFA and best wishes for future success.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.