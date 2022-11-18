Northumberland County coroner James F. Kelley said he has had to make the trip to Allentown for autopsies on 14 different occasions since late summer. A dozen of those trips, he said, were because of drug-related or suspected drug-related deaths.
Overdose deaths continue to rage across the nation, fueled by an outrageous number of opioids and a still-growing flood of deadly fentanyl into the United States. According to Dr. Perry Meadows — medical director of government programs at Geisinger and chairman of the Regional Opioid Coalition composed of law enforcement, medical professionals and community members which meet monthly — there were 91,000 OD deaths in 2020 and 100,300 in 2021. This year’s number will be close to 108,000, he said.
This disappointing and frightening data is in despite of an incredible amount of awareness of the dangers of opioids. It highlights the unflinching devastation of addiction.
The continued war on drugs remains an impossible victory because not only is there no real finish line, but the goalposts routinely move as to what the fight is actually against.
“Fentanyl has rapidly replaced heroin as the dominant opioid in Pennsylvania. Last year, our Bureau of Narcotics Investigation seized more fentanyl than they had in the last four years combined,” Pennsylvania Attorney General and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said in a recent report as seizures continue to climb at an astonishing rate.
According to data, in the first three months of 2022, the state seized about 40 times the amount of fentanyl compared to heroin — that’s more fentanyl than was seized in all of 2021.
Even those aggressive seizures aren’t working. There were more accidental overdose deaths in 2021 than during a two-decade window from 1979 to 1998.
It is frightening. What are the solutions? Those answers vary and there are no wrong answers. What works for one person — whether it be Narcan or safe injection sites — might not work for another person, where early education and stigma reduction could.
Bottom line is the fight, as hard as it is, as tiring as it is, must continue.
Well-meaning, thoughtful and passionate people continue to man the front lines. They deserve as much support as possible, so they can be there when our struggling friends and neighbors need help.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.