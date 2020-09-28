On Sept. 15, I had the opportunity to meet virtually with Congressman Fred Keller as a lead volunteer with ACS CAN (American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network). I shared with Congressman Keller that 2020 marks 50 years since I learned that cancer kills people when my Dad passed away from lung cancer just days after my fifth birthday. Daddy was only 44 when he died and at that time a cancer diagnosis was a death sentence.
I explained that since that time, cancer research has enabled medical professionals to detect cancer at earlier stages so that someone such as my brother who was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018 can receive effective treatment and survive. Every major medical breakthrough in cancer can be directly traced back to the NIH (National Institutes of Health) and NCI (National Cancer Institute).
Cancer research is one of science’s most dynamic areas, yet NCI is unable to fund hundreds of high-quality research applications every year. Even before the COVID-19 crisis, a historic number of possible cancer breakthroughs were being left on the shelf. It is possible that one of those breakthroughs could have saved my husband Dave’s life when he developed a very rare, extremely aggressive cancer known as sarcomatoid carcinoma which took his life just 3 weeks after his diagnosis.
I urged Congressman Keller to support increased funding for cancer research and prevention programs at the NIH and NCI. I hope he will make fighting cancer a national priority.
Donna Kemberling,
Danville