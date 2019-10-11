Has the U.S. military become the “Hessians” of the 21st century, hired out to fight for Saudi oil princes.
Iran supports the Yemen rebels including providing weapons, drones and missiles and logistical support.
The U.S. sells aircraft, bombs, missiles to the Saudi Air Force. The Saudi pilots trained by U.S. Air Force personnel.
These aircraft, bombs and missiles are marked “made in America” and have killed thousands in Yemen.
If Saudi Arabia wants to go to war with Iran, that is their decision.
Do you want the U.S. military to be the “Hessians” in this war? Fighting for another country?
Joseph Brzostowski,
Milton