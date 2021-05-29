I am standing along side these men and women on the island for the strike.
This affects my son, as he needs his aide Vivian for support, not only has he become attached, it’s gonna break his heart to lose her.
He has come such a long way just in two short years. He built that trust and confidence in his aide. Losing that alone will destroy him and we would be back at square one. All that trust, emotional, physical would break.
I’m standing along side these men and woman to fight this fight to keep my son’s aide.
Charity Miller,
Sunbury