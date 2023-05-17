‘I’ll fight for America” appears to be the unofficial campaign slogan of the Republican Party. It shows up in many GOP candidates’ campaign ads, such as Doug Mastriano’s 2022 campaign and in the script the GOP party bosses give Rep. Dan Meuser to publish (“I’m fighting for you”).
And it works. When a local reporter asked an attendee at Trump’s March 2023 Waco, Texas rally why the attendee supports Trump, her response was, “Because he fights for America.” Likewise, a farmer in Ohio told a local reporter he supports JD Vance, Trump’s chosen candidate for Senate, because “He will fight for America.”
This is also one reason Dr. Oz lost here in Pennsylvania; as reported in our local newspaper, voters didn’t think Oz, as a New Jersey resident, would “fight for Pennsylvania.”
What does this slogan mean? After all, what candidate doesn’t fight for his constituents? It would be surprising to hear a candidate say, “I will not fight for America.”
Oddly, when asked to explain this slogan, voters who use it can’t. For example, the Waco attendee, when asked, responded with more generic phrases like, “He cares about us,” and “He’s against wokeism,” whatever that means. The Ohio farmer’s response was, “If you don’t know, you must be a liberal.” So much for intellectual dialogue.
Why does this slogan work? Psychologists point to a primal instinct inherent in all animals, primarily males, to engage in physical combat. For example, wolves fight to determine dominance — that alpha male thing — to decide who gets to mate with females.
For humans, physical combat is a form of entertainment. Consider the popularity of contact sports, such as football, hockey, and boxing.
Given this innate need to fight, it appears the GOP has decided the best way to win votes is to present themselves as better fighters (think Roman Gladiators). As such, there is no need to appeal to voters’ intellect by articulating specific proposals that can be developed into legislation that benefit society.
Defenders of this slogan will say it’s only a metaphor. And perhaps it was in the past, but now it’s being taken literally, as evidenced by the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault, the Portland, Oregon protests by the Patriot Prayer group, a pro-Trump Proud Boys spinoff, and Kyle Rittenhouse attending a Wisconsin protest with a gun.
Compare this “fight” theme with what appears to be the unofficial slogan of the Democratic Party: “MAG: Make America Greater.” Greater than what? Greater than the benefits Americans will experience within the next few years thanks to the legislation passed the last two years.
This includes:
2022 CHIPS and Science Act: Incentivizing American microchip manufacturers to build more capacity here in America to reduce our dependence on China, a dependence that is both costly due to the tariffs implemented by the Trump Administration, and a threat to our national security.
2002 Inflation Reduction Act: Reducing the cost of prescription drugs by authorizing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, an authorization the GOP prohibited in 2003 at the request of pharma, and, capping an individual’s monthly insulin cost to $35.
2021 Infrastructure Act: Providing federal funds to local governments to repair their aging bridges and roads, repairs that are sorely needed but were only talked about during the Trump Administration.
Energy Independence: Incentivizing the U.S. fossil fuel industry by approving two major oil and gas projects in Alaska: A liquified natural gas plant to transport natural gas to the L48, a project that was shut down due to the Trump Administration’s tariffs on Chinese steel, and the Willow Oil Drilling Project, according to Politico. This is in addition to issuing more than 4,000 federal drilling permits.
It should be noted these accomplishments were all achieved with bipartisan support, proving that not all Republican Party politicians are attention seekers who promote fighting instead of working cooperatively.
So, which politician would best serve “We the People”: Someone who wants to pass legislation, or, someone who wants to fight?
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.