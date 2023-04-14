Rachel Carson, author of “Silent Spring,” died April 14, 1964. Lest she be forgotten:
In remembrance of Rachel Carson
I paddled nearly in silence along the shore, covered gently in overhanging branches and summer leaves. In looking to the sky beyond I saw him holding the air beneath his outstretched wings. His white head surveyed the waters of the Susquehanna for the malingering fish resting too close to the surface of the calm waters.
He banked and sailed lower, a nearby railroad bridge at his back. How majestic these birds? How filled with grace and power? And how fragile for in truth, to cut ourselves a shade easier of life, we nearly killed the eagle and called it progress or the cost of such.
This bird that holds my eye, I indirectly owe to another who has gone before me. Rachel Carson understood how these birds were being killed by short-sighted businessmen and inadequate scientists who somehow failed to see or refused to see due to the green tint in their microscopes, the connections. Men and women who failed in their ethics.
We humans are funny. We somehow believe we travel alone, separate from the natural world, at war with it to make it at best, our servant, at worst, benign. And in our arrogance, we vanish species and feign surprise at our handiwork. Rachael reminded us of our responsibilities.
This bird that graces this day is somehow Rachel’s gift to me … to us, to those who will follow. Rachael’s eagle now ours.
In all our brilliance, no scientist yet has created an eagle. God’s hand still majestic. Thank you, Rachel, for fighting the fight.
Joseph R. Fischer,
Northumberland