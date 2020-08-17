Maybe it’s procrastination.
Maybe, considering how this year is going with a pandemic and with business and school shutdowns, people have many more things to think about than filling out a U.S. Census form.
Of course, it could be people have more distrust in the federal government or just dislike it and don’t want to bother to fill out their census forms.
Whatever it is that is making residents resistant to filling out the forms, there seems to be more of it in Montour County.
The county residents’ self-responses to the U.S. Census are 15 percentage points lower than in 2010, according to Census Bureau figures.
That places Montour among just five counties in Pennsylvania where census self-response rates are at least 10 percent lower than a decade ago. The others are Cameron, Jefferson, Philadelphia and Tioga counties.
According to recent tallies, Montour County’s self-response rate to the census was 58.6 percent. In 2010, 73.9 percent responded on their own.
The self-response rates among other area counties also were lower than 10 years ago, but not by nearly as much as in Montour County. Those other counties’ response rates for 2020 and 2010, respectively, were: Columbia County, 62.7 percent and 68.2 percent; Northumberland County, 62.8 percent and 66.7 percent; Snyder County, 71.4 percent and 72.2 percent; Union County, 69.2 percent and 71.5 percent.
The Pennsylvania self-response rate was 66 percent and 70.2 percent in the 2010 census.
The self-response rate does not represent the total percentage of the population that was counted in past census data collections. Rather, it shows the percentage of households that mailed back their census forms on their own, not those counted in the nonresponse follow-up efforts by door-to-door census takers.
Speaking of those door-to-door people, they are on the way to your home to count everyone in your household if you do not fill out the form online, fill out and mail in the form to the Census Bureau or submit the information by phone. Even with the in-person count, though, there still is the possibility of the count missing people if they are not home or don’t answer the door.
That’s where your reluctance to fill out the forms affects everyone.
The census determines how many members of Congress represent each state. The lower the population recorded, the fewer representatives in Congress for the next decade. The number of representatives in Congress also affects presidential elections by the number of electoral votes each state has.
Census data also is used to determine funding for such programs as Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Medicare Part B; highway planning and construction; the federal Pell Grant program; National School Lunch Program; Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers; Title 1 education grants, and special education grants. States also depend on the census count for distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funding from those and more than 100 other programs.
Census data also is used by government in developing emergency preparedness plans and by business to determine future plans.
So fill out the form. Do it online. That’s even quicker. It will take 5, maybe 10 minutes. You can even call in the information.
You’ll be doing everyone a favor.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Danville News Editor Joe Sylvester.