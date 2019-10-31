To all the kind readers who took the time to send our mother Beatrice Neffue (Savidge Messner) a 90th birthday card, we extend a huge thank you!
You have filled her, and our, hearts with wonder and memories of caring souls from central PA from where she was born and from whence her pioneer family settled many, many generations ago. Family, old and new friends, classmates, long ago coworkers, folks she has not yet met, college students, auxiliaries, hunting groups, DAR sisters, to name a few examples of kind souls sending greetings!
You have blessed her in so many unanticipated ways. She wishes to simply express her gratitude and thankfulness by sending her love to all. So do we.
Gerry Lynn Shipe,
Shamokin Dam