Two years ago today, everything changed.
On March 13, 2020, Gov. Tom Wolf shut schools down for two weeks as COVID-19 started to rapidly spread across the commonwealth. Pennsylvania’s schools didn’t open for in-person instruction for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. The next two school years — the pandemic has impacted three different school years already — have gone in fits and starts for many.
School officials and teachers did their best in those early days to find ways to effectively educate. Looking back, they were flying blind. While many school districts already had their own public cyber programs, the transition was far from smooth.
How could it be?
As today’s front page story reports, we may never know the impact COVID-19 has had on learning loss as a whole. Individually, parents can, teachers probably can. But the things that offered the 30,000-foot view of what was deemed “proficient,” or “advanced” or “basic” is different for every kid in every school.
Standardized test scores, usually used to measure such things, are irrelevant. They should be. Too few students took them and those that did were facing interruptions in learning never even really considered.
Some exams were canceled. Others postponed.
So start with the fact that everything well-meaning, well-trained and passionate educators tried, every student in nearly every grade has likely suffered some level of learning loss over the past two years. That doesn’t mean it’s time to start over.
Lisa Longo, a former school president who sat on President Joe Biden’s public education policy committee, hit the nail on the head when she said, “Education is about meeting students where they are.”
Where they are is different for each and every student. Some may have thrived in an online setting; others maybe not. Some may not have felt the social, emotional and mental weight build on their shoulders over the 730 days, but many did.
Education is a process, one that follows similar patterns but one that must evolve based on a million things. But it always begins with a solid foundation, built from Pre-K through kindergarten and elementary schools and branches out from there.
Many students are missing parts of that foundation. How they get it back, how those gaps are filled, are the challenges we all face. It can’t fall upon teachers alone.
Meeting students where they are involves everyone, students, parents and guardians, teachers, administrators and industry leaders.
It may take years to get back to where the process was, but the rebuild is underway and that is a good thing.
NOTE: Opinions expressed by The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.