The Danville Riverside Food Bank would like to thank the local community for generous donations of food and money, donated to our Food Bank.
In the month of April and the first week in May almost 8,000 pounds of food were donated, weighed and sorted. It was and will be given out in the next few months.
A total of 275 checks were received, as well as $6,000 in gift cards, 390 dozen eggs donated by Cotner Farms in Riverside, and bread donated by Weis Market.
With the help again of our volunteers and the Danville Fire Police we were able to service 325 families at our May giveaway. This was down from the 375-400 families who came in April. Each family received a large number of canned goods, meat, potatoes, oranges, eggs, milk from the Central PA Food Bank and a gift card to supplement the items received.
Our June 13 giveaway at Shiloh United Church of Christ, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will again be drive-thru in your cars, wearing a mask. No pre-registration is needed.
Linda Shoop,
Danville