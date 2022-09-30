I recently read about the real underlying cause of inflation and it was a shocker. I did not know it before because other causes were blamed by the administration.
In May, according to a transcript published by the Wall Street Journal, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told us that the real cause of inflation, the highest in 40 years, is U.S. workers making too much money. “Employers are having difficulties filling job openings, and wages are rising at the fastest pace in many years,” Powell complained. He said this discrepancy between job vacancies and unemployment is due to high wages, which discourage workers from taking low-paying jobs. “By moderating demand, we could see vacancies come down, and as a result … get wages down and then get inflation down.”
Powell aims to do this by reducing wages — of low paid workers, of course. He did not include executives making too much money. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted the recent enormous spending programs and resulting deficits had a role in increasing inflation, after stubbornly refusing to admit it, but in light of the above we now know the more fundamental cause.
Amusingly, Michael Hudson of the leftist International Manifesto Group said “The present Federal Reserve chairman, Jay Powell, came right out and announced that the Biden administration, Democratic Party policy is quote, ‘to get wages down and then get inflation down without having to slow the economy and have a recession and have unemployment rise materially.’”
He also noted that Chase Manhattan Bank’s Paul Volcker, who would serve as Federal Reserve chairman had “always said that the big concern of finance is wage gains will mean that the purchasing power of all of our investors, who have bank accounts, and stocks, and bonds, will have less power over wages. And our class interest is in increasing our power over wages, so we’ve got to keep wages down, even if it causes a recession. That’s basically the Federal Reserve’s policy.”
In other words, you want to keep the finance, insurance, and the stock market, real estate sector going; you just want to squeeze down wages somehow.
This dereliction of duty by workers obviously gives them too much power, but it is always good to know what the financial oligarchs are thinking.
Thomas A. Modesto,
Danville