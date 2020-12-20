With just a few days left in the peak season of giving, The Daily Item today offers ways for Valley residents to give something of themselves — their money, their time, their presence — as a gift to those who need it.
Nonprofit organizations, like the people who live in our Valley, have suffered this year. Many of their largest fundraisers — golf tournaments, galas, auctions, book sales — were postponed or canceled. Those cancellations have undoubtedly impacted budgets often anchored by these fundraising efforts.
Today we present ways to help organizations like homeless shelters, foodbanks, women’s centers and more.
There are many gaps that need to be filled this year. So far, it seems like we have listened to the call.
On Giving Tuesday, a day of promotion to donate to nonprofits that follows Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, 35 million Americans donated $2.5 billion to numerous causes. It marked a 25 percent increase over 2019.
The gifts you give don’t have to be huge. Any donation can have an impact.
Envision the look on a child’s face when opening a new gift donated through Toys for Tots. You can still drop toys off at Sunbury’s Rescue Hose Co. at 800 Edison Ave.
Donations to the rebranded Here. For Good. campaign — never has a name change been more apt or timely — go to buy presents for kids and put food on the table for the holiday for families that could use a little happiness right now.
While the bell ringers that we customarily see outside retail stores have been eliminated in the current climate, donations can be made online to the Red Kettle Campaign.
Drop off pet food or money at Danville’s SPCA, or to Mostly Mutts or SUN Pets.
There are other ways to help you may not think of either: Donate blood or locks of hair. Shop local. Write a check to one of the dozens of scholarships at Valley schools, perhaps in memory of a loved one.
Finding a way to help someone right now can lift all our spirits.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.