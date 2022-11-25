There are two opportunities to help our neighbors in the coming days and we encourage you to take advantage of them in any way you can as a way to lift your holiday spirit heading into December.
As Black Friday dawns, remember that Saturday is Small Business Saturday with Giving Tuesday arriving early next week. The latter two present opportunities to make a difference in our region, helping our local businesses and giving nonprofits or other outlets of your choosing a boost many need.
Small Business Saturday remains an event that is small in name only. Across the U.S., consumers spent a combined estimated $23.3 billion on Small Business Saturday in 2021, up more than $4 billion in one year. In 2017, it was $15.4 billion.
For many local businesses, Small Business Saturday starts a make-or-break window for the year. Approximately 67 cents of every dollar spent this weekend — and throughout the year — in a Valley downtown business stays in the local community according to a small business impact study.
There is an interesting mix of downtowns in our region. Lewisburg offers a true college-town feel and Selinsgrove does as well, effectively using the Commons as an important gathering spot. Danville, Sunbury and Milton feature decades-old properties that remain regular stops. Sunbury is beginning to see a bit of a turnaround downtown with a handful of businesses opening in the second half of 2022.
Finding a way to support them this season is imperative for the Valley.
When you are done getting some early shopping done in Valley downtowns, there are other outreaches that could use our attention.
Giving Tuesday continues to grow each year. The last annual GivingTuesday celebration generated $2.7 billion in giving in the United States.
You can make a difference in countless ways. Donate your time, your money. Spend time at a food bank, write a check to the United Way or another nonprofit. Volunteer at a homeless shelter. Become an activist for a cause you believe in. Help combat loneliness by reaching out to a neighbor, relative, seniors or veterans.
Do something for your neighbors. Do something for a stranger.
Every little thing helps.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.