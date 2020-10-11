Start with this premise: Mail-in voting is safe and secure. It’s always been safe and it’s been in place for generations in America. Don’t let anyone tell you differently.
Today, in cooperation with CNHI newspapers across the nation, The Daily Item takes a comprehensive look at mail-in voting in America, a little more than three weeks before the presidential election.
Applications for mail-in voting are surging across the nation and they are voting early. According to the U.S. Elections Project, 6.8 million people have already voted across the United States as of Friday morning. They are doing so in legal, appropriate and secure ways.
So don’t let a viral social media post — “there are boxes of ballots in the river!!” or “dozens of votes for one candidate were found in a dumpster!!!!” — distract you from your civic duty.
Here are the vitally important dates on the calendar to remember:
n Oct. 19 is the last day to register before the November election.
n Oct. 27 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot.
n Nov. 3 is the General Election. Polls are open from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. if voting in person. If you are returning your mail-in or civilian absentee ballot by mail, it must be postmarked by 8 p.m. You can deliver them in-person but they must be returned to your county board of elections office by 8 p.m.
If unaccustomed to mail-in voting, be sure to do it the correct way. Follow the process from start to finish. There are step-by-step instructions on Pennsylvania’s election page — votespa.com — and be sure to check them off as you go. The process is not difficult, but for security reasons, it must be followed to the letter. When your ballot is in the mail, you can track it and will eventually get a notification your ballot has been received, your civic duty fulfilled.
We should always make it as easy as possible for Americans to vote in a safe and secure way. The more people pushing a button, pulling a lever, or filling in a circle, the better represented we are as a nation.
Amid a pandemic, where some people are still frightened to even leave their homes nearly eight months after shutdowns began, mail-in is a reasonable and practical way to vote.
If you feel safe enough to vote in person, do that. If you don’t want to go to the polls, to wait in lines and potentially risk exposure, do that.
Whatever process you choose, just vote.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.