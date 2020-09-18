The level of disrespect for our neighbors seems to grow daily and it has to stop.
Reports of stolen or defaced campaign signs during an election cycle are nothing new. The practice does, however, feel more prominent in 2020 as we move closer and closer to the Nov. 3 general election.
From large, billboard-type banners to smaller, traditional yard signs, more and more public displays of support appear daily across the Valley. A short drive through any Valley community shows dozens of signs or flags proudly waving.
The appearance of these signs is a good thing. It represents electoral engagement, an interest in the upcoming election that hopefully translates into a high voter turnout. That type of engagement is never a bad thing.
That is unless it crosses the line, which it appears it has in too many instances in the Valley. Almost daily, there are police reports and social media posts of signs going missing, damaged, defaced or even destroyed.
We understand the political division in America right now. All sides — Republicans, Democrats, Independents, Green Party and Libertarians — are all passionate about their candidates. Again, that is a good thing.
Let them have their say. Their viewpoints, their passions, their preferences don’t impact you.
If they do, if they push you to sneak out in the dark of night to pull the signs out, or smash them, or paint over one, then you need to quickly find a sense of reality or a new hobby.
In a letter to the editor in The Daily Item last week, Union County’s Democratic Committee Chairman Rick Thomas said theft of signs could lead to $2,500 fines and even jail time.
Is your political statement — or unhinged offense to someone else’s political statement — worth that?
“These sophomoric actions force residents to install security cameras and file police reports to protect their First Amendment rights,” Thomas wrote. “Ask yourself, ‘Is this the America I really want?’”
No, it really isn’t.
We prefer one where difference of opinion is celebrated and even respected, where civil discourse is a valuable asset, not a dividing force.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.