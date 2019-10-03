In Saturday’s Daily Item (Sept. 28), I read the wonderful news about Superintendent Steven Skalka’s resignation from the Lewisburg Area School District. He was originally chosen from 53 applicants at a salary of $150,000 per year.
I urge our Lewisburg School Board to consider applicants from the state of Pennsylvania. Get someone with our Central Pennsylvania values, not some outsider that comes in, collects his ridiculous salary and goes back to Michigan.
During his tenure, Skalka has managed to waste hundreds of thousands of hardworking taxpayer dollars on projects that were overpriced. If he and the board had hired locally and supervised their own projects, the costs of the roofing project would have saved the district hundreds of thousands of dollars.
I hope the Lewisburg Area School Board has learned from its mistakes and looks hard at the applicants from Pennsylvania before they hire another out-of-state, out-of-touch superintendent. Look for someone with our values who wants to stay in the area, raise their family here and take an interest in our community and our children.
Max Bossert,
West Milton