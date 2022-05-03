Broadband access to rural parts of the United States, including portions of the Valley, has always been a financial loser. The cost for providers to run lines over great distances — miles in some instances between homes — isn’t a money-maker.
But that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t and can’t be done. It means that a public-private partnership is needed to push the effort forward.
As we have said in this space previously, the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the necessity for fast, effective and continuous internet access. From schoolwork to regular business to family connections, high-speed access is critical to life in the 21st century.
“The private companies are not going to bridge the total digital divide because it’s a money loser for them,” U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson said in an event sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce. “They can’t afford to do that.”
Thompson will be one of two Valley Congressmen in Washington, D.C. next year. He is unopposed in both the primary and general elections and will represent the new 15th district in 2023, which includes both Snyder and Union counties. Outside of State College and Williamsport, the majority of that new district is incredibly rural. The geographic size in relation to its population proves that.
Thompson isn’t alone in pushing for more rural access. Every politician when discussing the topic supports it.
That support must come with funding, however, just as it did with the Rural Electrification Act of 1936. In the middle of the Civil War in 1862, when passing the Homestead Act, President Lincoln addressed Congress regarding the bill that offered free land to those willing to cultivate the land. According to the National Park Service, Lincoln said the purpose of the government is “to elevate the condition of men to lift artificial weights from all shoulders-to clear the paths of laudable pursuit for all to afford all, an unfettered start, and a fair chance, in the race of life.”
One hundred sixty years later, Lincoln’s words ring true again.
Last July, the House Agriculture Committee passed bipartisan legislation to expand the USDA’s rural broadband programs to meet the needs of every rural community, nationwide. The Broadband Internet Connections for Rural America Act would invest $43.2 billion in the USDA’s Rural Development broadband programs. That bill hasn’t gone anywhere since it was introduced last year, Thompson said last week.
On Friday the House Committee on Energy and Commerce granted an extension for further consideration ending no later than May 6. That sounds like progress until you look at the path of the bill and realize it’s the ninth extension since August.
Politically, there are very few things Americans agree on today. Connecting America, all of it, is one of them. Let’s stop delaying and get something done before the costs go up even more.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.