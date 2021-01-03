I am a longtime resident and property owner in East Buffalo Township, and I have resided in and owned property in Lewisburg in years past.
After sitting through the meeting of the East Buffalo Township Supervisors on Monday, Dec. 28, and listening to their side of the dispute with the Lewisburg Borough Council regarding the Regional Police Department agreement, and having heard and read Lewisburg’s side of the issue, I would like to make a few observations and suggestions.
Both sides of the dispute, and most residents of both the township and the borough I’ve spoken to, are in agreement that a regional police force is a great idea, and we commend the current force and their leadership for the service they have provided. We hope they continue to serve us for many years to come.
Both sides have agreed that some of the terms of the existing agreement should be clarified and updated. The current agreement defines how that process can be accomplished.
EBT has the right to request a renegotiation of the terms of the agreement.
EBT does not have the right to arbitrarily withhold its agreed-upon contribution to the current agreement.
Lewisburg Borough has an obligation to discuss the terms of the agreement upon request. EBT contends that the borough stopped meeting after the first session. Refusing to meet with EBT officials and then filing a lawsuit may have been legally justified as a reaction to EBT’s withholding of funds, but this action did not happen in a vacuum.
The decision to seek legal action that was prompted by EBT’s action to withhold funds that was initially done in reaction to Lewisburg’s inaction (to meet) seems to be a classic case of tit-for-tat.
The action by the EBT Supervisors to adopt an ordinance that would end EBT’s participation at the end of 2021 is just one more step toward a no-win solution, and if left unchecked, could result in Lewisburg ratcheting up the problem.
I would like to suggest a few things that might end this dispute and put things back on a track where both entities and the citizens they represent may benefit.
Both sides should immediately make arrangements to start good faith discussions to resolve the situation. If it means renegotiating the entire agreement, then do so. Both sides have had ample opportunity to find areas that need to be changed or better defined for the future.
Lewisburg should immediately drop any and all legal action taken. The only winners are the lawyers, the biggest losers are the EBT and Lewisburg taxpayers.
East Buffalo Township should immediately restore the funding they have withheld at the rate that was initially agreed upon.
Both sides should agree to submitting unresolved disputes to a court-appointed referee or mediator.
If at some point it is determined that the two sides can’t come to an amicable agreement, then the future of the regional police force could be placed on the ballot, and the voters can decide on it. A short-term agreement, based upon the current agreement and reviewed by a neutral party (the court-appointed mediator) could be left in place until voters make their determination for the future.
Again, it seems like the solution isn’t as big or challenging as it’s being made out. Once this dispute is settled, work can begin to attract other area municipalities to perhaps purchase services, as was originally planned. Kelly Township and Union Township border the existing participants.
Stop and consider how municipalities who depend solely on the State Police for their protection might reconsider participating if the state starts to assess a fee for their protection.
New Berlin and Mifflinburg might both benefit from becoming a part of a true regional agreement for Union County. But unless or until the two major players can come to reasonable terms with each other, the chances of that ever happening may be someplace between zero and none.
My apologies if my assumptions aren’t 100% correct, but my intent is pure: Sit down, stop the bickering, and fix the problem. Or step down and we can elect someone else who will.
Rick Thomas lives in Lewisburg.