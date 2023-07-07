News that Sunbury’s new city clerk resigned from the post before finishing his first two weeks on the job is certainly disappointing and adds to the frustration of being stuck in neutral.
Branden Deans handed in his resignation just days after starting the $63,000-a-year job. Mayor Josh Brosious said Deans told him “the job was not for him,” which feels like something all sides should have known before signing off on the hire.
The mayor said he hopes to have the position filled over the next month or so. City leaders have reopened the application process, a window officials said would stay open for up to 30 days.
The resignation continues a revolving door at city hall. Deans’ departure, coupled with a vacancy in the administrative assistant position, means the city’s business office will be closed, although Brosious said that won’t limit the public’s access to city hall.
“My office deals with personnel and other governmental issues so this will not stop the public from coming to city hall,” Brosious said. The mayor also said City Administrator Derrick Backer is available as well.
According to Sunbury’s website, the city clerk is “responsible for the records of Council including the preparation of meeting agendas and the recording and keeping of official minutes. The clerk serves as the focal point of contact for inquiries, correspondence, and applications to the city and as the human resources manager for city employees.”
Those duties, paired with a decent taxpayer-funded salary — that’s about $30 an hour — would seem attractive.
Frustration enters into the equation because the current city leaders seem ready to make things happen but keep taking two steps forward and one back. Mayor Brosious has been proactive since winning election, he wants to get things done and move the city forward. Council members seem forward-thinking as well.
Everyone wants to see the city re-emerge with development at the former Knight-Celotex site, a thriving downtown business district and vibrant downtown.
There are glimpses. You will see some this weekend during the Sunbury Celebration. You see some storefronts slowly filling up with local entrepreneurs eyeing Market Street as a potential destination. You see the traffic on Lake Augusta each weekend.
We understand the want to get the position filled as soon as possible. Finding the right person with the right credentials to move into city hall right now is critical. That is more important than getting it done in 30 days, because the city is ready to move, but hitting reset every few weeks or month’s isn’t the most productive path forward.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.