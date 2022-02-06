The Red Cross and state Health officials are sounding the warning bells regarding the critically low blood supply in Pennsylvania and across the United States.
Last month, the Red Cross declared a blood supply crisis for the first time ever. Red Cross officials said at one point recently the organization that maintains about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types.
All types of blood are needed and spots are available to donate. Lisa Landis, spokeswoman for the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania, said the state Red Cross normally has a five-day supply of blood at all times, but it has been limited by a “perfect storm.”
That storm includes the cancellation of blood drives due to illness, staffing shortages and even weather-related issues. COVID-19 has also had a significant impact, as expected. Many blood drives have been called off at universities and schools, which often account for huge numbers at blood drives. On top of a 10 percent drop in donations since March 2020, College and high school blood drives dropped by 62 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
An impact is already being seen among health care providers, who are concerned about possible rationing if the blood supply doesn’t begin to increase.
“Blood is essential for surgeries, traumatic injuries, cancer treatment and chronic illnesses, which is why it is so important for individuals to go to their local blood bank or find a blood drive near them and donate,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said last week. “An adequate supply of blood is essential to ensure Pennsylvanians have safe, continuous access to the highest quality of health care.”
Anyone 16 or older, at least 110 pounds and in good health can donate blood. People can return every 56 days to donate. Because of COVID restrictions on drives, appointments for times to donate are now required and can be made at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
Landis wanted to highlight two factors about donating blood. COVID vaccination does not matter, and individuals recovering from COVID are also eligible. There is no waiting period to donate blood after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or flu vaccine. According to the FDA guidance, anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 is eligible to donate blood 10 days after complete resolution of symptoms.
“If you can donate, please do,” Landis said. “If you can’t make an appointment for this week, make one for next month. The need isn’t going away soon. There is no hard end in sight.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.