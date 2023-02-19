The Food and Drug Administration would be smart to make Narcan, the overdose-reversal drug that has saved tens of thousands of lives, available over the counter in an attempt to slow the raging tide of the opioid overdose crisis.
The spray version is available without a prescription in every state in the U.S. Here in the Valley, a few times a year, there are free giveaways of the life-saving drug and they nearly always distribute each available package. Giving these drugs over-the-counter status means that they could be sold in vending machines, supermarkets and other locations, according to the Associated Press, getting them into more hands and saving more lives.
At least once a day, the police scanner in The Daily Item’s newsroom calls emergency responders somewhere in the Valley to respond to an overdose. The drug is a critical tool for those first responders to save lives and has pulled our friends and neighbors back from the brink of death in an instant in some cases.
The overdose-reversal drug unquestionably works and should be made widely available to offer another wall in an overdose epidemic that is killing 100,000 nationally and more than 5,000 each year in Pennsylvania.
The FDA is expected to make a final decision in the next few weeks after an advisory panel made the recommendation for the status change.
The frustratingly cynical will ask why we need these reversal drugs more available and instead let those who make the choice to use what are known deadly drugs deal with the consequences. That represents a very shallow understanding of addiction and a remarkable lack of empathy for those struggling with invisible battles.
“There’s perhaps a far greater risk of delaying the availability of the product given the climate of this crisis and its devastating consequences,” said Maria Coyle, a pharmacy professor from Ohio State University, who chaired the advisory panel.
Data show the opioid pandemic perhaps leveling off again as it had done leading into 2020. The long-term hope is that the need for Narcan and other overdose-reversal drugs is reduced as more people get the help they need.
In the meantime, let’s save as many lives as we can.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.