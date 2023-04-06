As the number of fatal overdoses remains disturbingly high, the Valley is starting to see the first rounds of funding from opioid abuse settlement money that could have a local impact.
This week, Union County commissioners announced they have received $773,000 from a national opioid settlement with pharmaceutical manufacturers and others.
Late last year, then-Attorney General and now Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania will receive more than $450 million from CVS and Walgreens and others. Combined with other settlements, it means about $2.2 billion total is earmarked statewide for programs and outreach, money to be allocated over the next 10 to 15 years.
Of the $2.2 billion coming to Pennsylvania, state officials said about 70 percent will be allocated to county-level programs, with 15 percent going to municipalities that joined the statewide pursuit of settlements. The rest of the funding will be administered by state lawmakers.
Like Rescue Plan funding, it will be critical for local officials to use the money as effectively and wide-reaching as possible. It is a one-time boost that must be spent wisely.
“The question is, how can we utilize it in ways that have the greatest effect in Union County,” said Commissioner Preston Boop. “As commissioners, we have discussed the many possibilities and narrowed it down to maybe 15-20 acceptable programs.”
One area Boop said commissioners could look at is how to deal with drug treatment court graduates. The successful program has seen hundreds of graduates over the years and was nationally recognized several years ago as one of a handful of “mentor courts” across the nation.
“At the point of graduation, there appears to be little or no follow-up. So, not only is there an issue with the person that is addicted, but it covers the entire family, spouses, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters,” Boop said. “We are trying to figure out a way that we can support families with this money. Some kind of counseling or group meetings, mentors and the like.”
That sounds like a worthy expansion of successful outreach. There are other programs or options that deserve a look.
In the coming weeks and months, other local entities will continue work on allocating their funding for the greatest possible good, with the understanding this is a one-time influx that comes at a time when help is needed to slow the scourge of overdose deaths surrounding us all.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.