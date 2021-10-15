An injunction hearing is scheduled for this morning in Northumberland County court to determine the fate, certainly short-term and perhaps long-term, of one of the region’s top entertainment locations. The hope is cooler heads prevail today and the owners of Spyglass Ridge Winery and Rockefeller Township supervisors can come up with a solution for the continuation of the winery’s Backyard Concert Series.
Winery owners Tom and Tammy Webb filed for the injunction after township officials said the winery is now in violation of its agriculture ordinance. Township officials have ordered the Webbs to halt shows at the facility.
Note the use of the word “now.” The winery has been open since the 1990s. For more than a decade, the winery has hosted a summer concert series drawing thousands of fans to a field and vineyard in Northumberland County.
Township leaders are essentially saying they gave the owners an inch and they took a mile. More will be learned during the injunction hearing this morning, but the hope is the adults in the room can handle this and move on. It feels like a silly, personal dispute.
Reading between the lines, the conflict seems to have something to do with camping at the location. Tom Webb has hinted as much.
“The cultivation of grapes and the practice of converting those grapes to wine is an agricultural activity and the township has never had any dispute that the Webbs can operate a winery as a matter of right,” township solicitor Jim Best wrote to the Webbs. “However, the use of the winery to host festivals and concerts far exceeds even a broad understanding of agricultural activities. The township did not object to Webb’s retail and private venue activities but never permitted them either.”
Township officials have not commented publicly on the matter. Webb this week said he thinks the dispute has been boiling for five years after they challenged an ordinance regarding campers being set up at the winery.
Maybe that’s what it is and if so, it feels like something both sides should be able to work out without needing a courtroom.
The facility is a boon to the area. At least a dozen times a year a few thousand people flock to the location for concerts, fundraisers or other events. They spend money here in some capacity, either for hotel stays, gas, food and even purchasing wine from Spyglass.
There are rules, however. If that means township ordinances need to be revamped or part of Webb’s property needs to be rezoned, get it done the right way. The hope is that it doesn’t involve lawyers and courtrooms beyond today.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.