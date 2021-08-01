I was present at the East Buffalo Township work session on Monday night and need to both respond to Mr. Schmacher’s comments about the Regional Police ongoing discussions and the decision by a majority of the supervisors to set a date for the conclusion of the talks.
Good government is not accomplished by a “we win, you lose” approach. It is anathema to finding a solution to any dispute.
I was virtually present for most of the sessions held to iron out a new IGA concerning the regional police. Both parties came to the table with proposed language, much data, open minds and most importantly a desire to resolve the issue.
When questions arose about legal issues they went back to their respective attorneys for clarification and suggestions for precise wording. Mr. Schumacher’s complaint about the time it was taking also shows his lack of understanding of what negotiations entail. Negotiations take time. When you are trying to come up with an agreement that both parties need to live by for multiple years, you need to be sure that there is clear language to ensure everyone affected understand what they are agreeing to. Taking time to make sure of that isn’t “being played like a fiddle.” It instead shows that both parties understand the seriousness of the agreement.
In my previous career I negotiated numerous contracts. Availability of the parties was often an obstacle. Most of the time the negotiating parties were, in essence, volunteers who were elected to various positions. This was not their full-time job. Conflicting schedules are a reality, not a ploy. Finding mutually agreeable dates was often more difficult than dealing with the issues.
Finally, the vote to have Aug. 31 as the deadline for finalizing the agreement is eminently doable, especially since there is only one outstanding issue concerning pensions in the event the Regional Police Force is dissolved.
Residents of both municipalities should be proud of the commitment, courtesy, and attention to detail their representatives brought.
Ironically, the source of the dispute about the percentage contributed to the Reginal Police by each municipality is the same as in the original agreement — 52% by EBT and 48% by Lewisburg with future changes determined by a data based formula and a clear process for handling any future disagreements.
Katie Evans,
Lewisburg