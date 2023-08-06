The downstream impact of a drop in charitable giving is real and its effect on everything from food banks to public libraries and homeless shelters is just as real.
Giving USA reported earlier this summer that charitable giving dropped in 2022 by nearly 3.5 percent, a number that looks more like 10.5 percent when adjusted for inflation. It marked the fourth time in 40 years that donations did not increase year over year. The decline comes at a time when the requests for help continue to rise.
Perhaps the drop should have been foreseen considering what happened leading into 2022. The decline followed two record-setting years in charitable giving that coincided with the first two years of the pandemic.
From 30,000 feet maybe there isn’t a reason to panic. Locally, concerns continue.
“I go back and forth on whether it’s encouraging or discouraging,” Josh Birkholz, chairman of the Giving USA Foundation told The Associated Press. “There was a 20 to 25% decline in the stock market and an 8% inflation rate, but Americans still gave nearly a half trillion dollars.”
Local stakeholders point toward inflation. It means more people are in need, but also that more people who donate could donate less or not at all. It has even led to staff reductions, cuts in programs and more to make sure those helping the helpers are able to continue with as wide a reach as possible.
“People are giving less, with inflation,” said Adrienne Mael, CEO of the Susquehanna Valley United Way. “We saw a decrease in donations, and our organization had to lay off some staff. We had to make some tough decisions. We anticipated that this decrease might be a possibility because we’ve seen what is happening in our country right now. We absolutely understand that people are feeling the need to keep their money tighter. It’s hard for people and we know this.”
The Valley has always responded when in need and we expect the region, from its individuals and companies and everything in between, to continue to find ways to contribute. With more neighbors needing help, those providing that help need a boost, too.
“Communities have to support because those are the people we are providing services to,” she said. “Support is so important because these organizations desperately need it.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.