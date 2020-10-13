Valley towns are doing what they can to make sure the Valley’s children have as safe a Halloween as possible during the pandemic.
The COVID-19 outbreak has reached into every aspect of our lives, including education, medical care, business, social activities, extra-curricular activities at schools and even travel. Children of all ages have missed out on many things because of the necessary mitigation efforts put into place at school, restaurants, parks and for sporting events.
Fortunately, Valley municipal leaders in two towns — Lewisburg and Sunbury — are being proactive.
Sunbury officials announced in recent weeks it won’t hold an official parade, but instead will host a “reverse parade,” to allow for appropriate social distancing measures and mask requirements. In place of the annual parade, this Thursday night’s “reverse parade,” will allow for spectators to drive or walk through a designated area around the Shikellamy High School as they collect candy or other treats from fire police, fire departments and other participants. This will allow the fire police to control the pace and concentration of families moving through the designated route.
The event begins at 7:30 p.m.
Sunbury won’t officially have trick-or-treat hours on Oct. 31, but city officials support families going out that night with appropriate precautions — masks and social distance — where residents are offering treats.
In Lewisburg, the borough will shift away from traditional Halloween celebrations — crowded parades and long trick-or-treating — with a Market Street Mask-a-rade on Halloween night.
Partnering with The Campus Theatre, the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, the Lewisburg Children’s Museum and the Lewisburg Area School District Elementary PSA, the borough has scheduled an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating.
Lewisburg’s downtown will be filled with fun family activities from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., running from the Children’s Museum to the Susquehanna River on the eastern edge of the borough. Face masks are required and everyone is reminded to keep safe social distances from others.
Valley leaders are doing their best to give our children a Halloween they can enjoy. Valley children can still have a positive and safe Halloween if we all follow the rules put into place.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.