Being informed is our civic duty and vital to protecting our democracy, but often we do not realize the extent to which we are being misinformed by our favorite news source.
As citizens, we depend on the integrity of the news media to hold our leaders to account, and when the media hide or distort the truth, we can be manipulated into supporting actions that undermine our interests.
Unfortunately, in our attempt to discover the facts, we tend to consult sources that conform to our world view, both because it is uncomfortable to have our world view challenged, and because stories that confirm what we already believe ring true to us even when they lack evidence or rely on faulty reasoning. As a result, it is hard to tell when our favorite news source is stretching or distorting facts, or even concealing them. We thus become easy prey for a media system that is less designed to bring us the facts than it is, to serve the interests of those who own and financially support it.
Unless your news source is a well-funded non-profit, whose revenues are independent of commercial and political interests, it is not primarily serving the truth: It also serves the interests of those who fund it. Almost none of us pay for our news, and those who purchase a newspaper or subscribe to NPR often do not realize that subscriber revenues are dwarfed by the commercial revenue generated through corporate and foundation sponsorships. We have to go to other countries to find examples, of well-funded, independent, non-commercial media, such as the UK Guardian.
Our profit-driven commercial media serves its audience in order to serve the interests of its shareholders and sponsors. Some news outlets do not encourage journalists on their payroll to look into stories that would harm their commercial interests, and journalists do not need to be told what types of stories and frames for stories are off-limits. Even now, when our for-profit health care system, our privately-funded colleges, and our financial system are all failing us, we rarely hear well-informed and respected perspectives suggesting that profit-seeking itself is causing these problems, and that non-profit and non-market solutions to healthcare, education, and finance are a viable solution.
In short, in our media environment, the profit motive is almost always portrayed as the solution, rarely as the problem.
Why does this matter? The commercial media, owned and funded by a handful of extremely wealthy individuals, is trying to pit us one against the other. The liberal news outlets vilify conservatives as ignorant and intolerant, while the conservative media portrays liberals as lazy, needy, and amoral. If we remain divided and unaware of the source of this manipulation, it will become harder for us to work together to promote real solutions, solutions which take into account our diverse interests and needs, while serving our common good: Health, education, and a financial system that supports our economic future, rather than undermining it. Currently, we are swinging back and forth between two corporate versions of how our lives should be ordered — one with a government beholden to commercial interests, trying in vain to regulate and redistribute; the other with corporations free from scrutiny or constraints, beholden only to the task of enriching their shareholders.
We can create an economy and political system that works for us. The first step is to begin to look for, and really listen to, a range of perspectives, including some we disagree with, from non-profit sources that are dedicated to supporting investigative journalism. We will then begin to discover the real sources of our current problems and start to find the common ground on which we need to stand to fix what is now broken.
We do have deep differences, and some are intent on blaming those they perceive to be other. But if we fight together for a media system that does not deepen our differences but primarily serves the truth, we may begin to see each other for who we are — mostly good-hearted people who want the best for ourselves, our families and communities and who are willing to stand at each other’s backs when things get tough.
David Kristjanson-Gural is a professor of Economics at Bucknell University.