Not to be lost in the end-of-the-year sprint now that the calendar has flipped to May — field trips, proms, graduations — was Danville School Board’s addition of three simple words to its safety net: Handle with care.
School directors are moving forward with the Handle With Care program, an outreach that allows law enforcement personnel to inform school officials and educators if a student has been involved in a traumatic incident.
The incident could range from the arrest of a parent to a drug raid, or a domestic violence incident or even a shooting. Following such trauma, police would alert school officials with the student’s basic biographical information — name, age, address — and a message noting to “handle with care.”
There are no specifics, just an empathetic message of understanding this person has been through an event and could require some attention.
It adds another tool to the critical toolkit of managing and maintaining students’ mental health. Teachers are not permitted to question a student about the incident but could be on the lookout for unusual behaviors and make help available if needed.
Mahoning Police Chief Fred Dyroff said the program seeks to find ways to counsel these students, without delving into specifics of the incident. Mahoning, Danville, and Riverside police chiefs have all bought into the program and recommend it.
Shikellamy officials successfully implemented the program earlier this school year.
“We wanted this program to be a way to let teachers, the guidance department and the staff at the school be made aware of anything that they may not have been privy to,” Hare said previously. “This is just a reminder so that they can treat the student a bit differently while the situation is happening.”
This isn’t a “kids are spoiled and soft” kind of moment. This is a “a lot of kids are broken and struggling” moment, let’s do what we can to help.
“It’s nice to get this information and get it out to teachers,” Shikellamy counselor Jordan Rickert said. “It is very helpful, so we keep an extra eye on the student.”
The outlet seems simple enough. Creating a level of awareness that something happened to this student that is worth watching. Some may handle the incidents better than others, or attempt to hide any sort of reaction. For teachers and others who are around students every day, having that small piece of information puts them on alert to be mindful that someone not looking for help, may actually be in need of aid.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s is written by Editor William Bowman.