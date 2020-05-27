Colleges and universities are beginning to roll out plans for fall semesters, a signal that portions of the United States are emerging from pandemic mitigation that shut down the nation for more than two months.
Some other schools are still taking a wait and see approach, another signal, this one that caution is still required.
No one is sure exactly what the climate will look like in 3 months when schools are scheduled to return. Allowing individual institutions to make these decisions, based on a multitude of factors — the ability to educate properly either remotely or in-person, geography, class size, student population — is the right thing to do.
Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education has not made a determination yet for its 14-college system that spreads throughout the commonwealth. Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s president said last week his school is planning to return students to campus.
Susquehanna University announced it will bring students back a week earlier and eliminate fall break. Students will leave just before Thanksgiving, finish the semester remotely and then return in the spring. The move eliminates the need to bring students back to campus for several weeks after they have traveled home for the holiday. Bucknell officials said they will make a decision soon.
A national survey conducted by education marketing firm Carnegie Dartlet shows that 95 percent of college students plan to attend college if in-person classes are held in the fall. But a third of students surveyed said they would consider taking a year off if colleges continued to offer remote instruction, as they all did to complete the spring semester.
Each college has a different set of circumstances as well. While most PSSHE schools draw the majority of their students from within Pennsylvania, Bucknell and Susquehanna universities have a more regional student body. Bucknell draws students from all over the nation, while one of Susquehanna’s biggest draws is its study abroad program.
Additionally, state system schools like Mansfield and Lock Haven, located in counties with few cases, have a different outlook than other system schools like West Chester, located in hard-hit southeastern Pennsylvania.
There are also financial considerations that universities are reviewing, with the understanding that the health and safety of students, faculty and community members are always the starting point.
Without a clear, appropriate and measurable way to keep the campus community safe, in-person education is a non-starter, however.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.