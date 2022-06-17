A quick, proactive reaction to troubling state data could lead to dozens of Valley residents with intellectual or developmental disabilities finding places to work.
In response to a recent survey noting that while 70 percent of Pennsylvanians with intellectual or developmental disabilities want to work, only 13 percent are employed, CareerLink hosted a Special Needs Job Fair last week at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. It was a first for the local career center, but one that clearly filled a void.
“Attendance is better than a traditional job fair. We had more than 50 people show up in the first hour,” CareerLink business consultant Zach Stotter said. “It tells me they’re eager to work.”
Pennsylvania lags behind nationwide data, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released in February. In 2021, 19.1 percent of persons with a disability were employed in the U.S., up from 17.9 percent in 2020.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver suggested the job fair. The idea is to match up employers with employees that perhaps might not have been on their radar for any number of reasons, Culver said.
One of the hurdles might be an understanding between the two parties, finding a way to manage expectations about capabilities and duties available.
Ahead of the job fair, Stotter said two meetings were held with potential employers — including Amazon, Weis Markets, Custom Container Solutions and several local banks — to educate them on how to meet the needs of an employee with special needs, designed to “break down old stigmas and barriers,” he said.
There continues to be an odd juxtaposition of countless jobs available while unemployment numbers continue to drop from pandemic highs. In these cases and many others, getting the right people in the right room at the right time with as much advanced knowledge of what can work, can do wonders.
Efforts like the job fair can make the search easier for those seeking employment.
Brian Habermehl, who now works at The ARC Susquehanna Valley, a community outreach providing services and support to Valley residents with disabilities, said he filled out more than 100 job applications after graduating from college in 2006. Habermehl, who has cerebral palsy, now helps others “gain a voice and independence.
“Everyone has a purpose and value,” said Habermehl. “We want to work.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.